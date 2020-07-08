SALEM — Marvin E. Singleton, 98, of Salem, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a retired crane operator who worked for Mardigan Tool and Die in Warren, Michigan, and was a member of Creekside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Skog of Brighton, Michigan; grandchildren, Carolyn Dean Bargero of Brighton, Michigan, and Bobbi Lynn Skog of Brighton, MI; step-grandchildren, Marie Obrien, David Tabor of Illinois, and Nancy Guess of Salem; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velda Marie Singleton; step-son, James Tabor; sister, Ruby Croft; and his parents, John Franklin and Eula Belt Singleton.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Masonic Services being held at noon. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem, KY.
Condolence may also be left online at boydfu
