METROPOLIS, Ill. — Marvin Quint, 82, of rural Metropolis, passed away at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with David Krueger officiating.
Marvin was a lifelong farmer and member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was active in the Shawnee Beef Association, loved the Massac County Youth Fair and loved helping with 4-H.
Marvin is survived by his aunt, Dorothy Brown; and several cousins and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Louise Quint.
Memorials may be made in Marvin’s name to the Massac County Youth Fair, P.O. Box 882, Metropolis, IL 62960.
