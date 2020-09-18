HARRISBURG, Ill. — Marvin Noah Teckenbrock, age 76 of Harrisburg, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Private family services with military rites will be held. Burial will take place in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Billy Dye and Rev. Blaine Welker officiating.
Marvin was retired from Rural Development with the United States Department of Agriculture. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and McKinley Avenue Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Rice) Teckenbrock; sons, Ben Teckenbrock, Casey Noah Teckenbrock and wife Krista; daughter, Tory Flaherty and husband Ryan; grandchildren, Dylan Noah Teckenbrock and wife Abigail, Nicholas Teckenbrock and wife Lydia, Allyson Teckenbrock, Kendall Flaherty, Mary Teckenbrock, Hannah Teckenbrock, Jameson Flaherty, Violet Teckenbrock, Faith Teckenbrock, and Malachi Teckenbrock; great grandson, Jonathan Noah Teckenbrock; sisters, Lois Logeman, Phyllis Reynolds, Wilma Ford; brother, Kenneth Teckenbrock; several nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Clara Teckenbrock; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Logeman, Tommy Reynolds, Darryl Ford; sister-in-law, Lucille Teckenbrock.
The family requests memorials be made in Marvin’s name to National Down Syndrome Adoption Network, c/o Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave, Suite A, Cincinnati, OH 45212. www.ndsan.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
