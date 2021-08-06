CALVERT CITY — Marvin Louis Johnston, 94, of Calvert City and the Griggstown community, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a retired stitcher at Florsheim Shoe Company and a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Mr. Johnston is survived by three daughters, Linda Rose and Kathy Farmer, both of Benton, and Brenda Rose of Lewisport; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Doris (Salyer) Johnston; a grandson; a brother; and three sisters. His parents were Albert and Lizzie (Peck) Johnston.
Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton. The Rev. Doug Sanders will officiate with interment to follow in Salyer Cemetery in the Griggstown community.
Friends may call 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children’s Services, P.O. Box 36570, Louisville, KY 40233-9909.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
