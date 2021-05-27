METROPOLIS, Ill. — Marvin Johnson, 85, of Metropolis, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Brian Anderson officiating.
Marvin served his country in the Air Force. He owned the Joppa Veach Station for several years, drove a school bus for over 40 years, was an avid softball player and coach, and was a member of Eastland Life Church.
Marvin is survived by his children, Dewayne Johnson and wife Kathleen, Charles “Hucky” Johnson and wife Betty, Kathy Marie Thomas, Debbie Ann Haverkamp and husband Steve, and Gerri Parker and husband Lyman; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dillie (Hooper) McGruder, and two sisters.
Memorials may be made in Marvin’s name to Eastland Life Church, 716 East 3rd Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
