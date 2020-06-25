Marvin G. Devers Sr., 86, of Paducah, passed away at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center. Marvin was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. Marvin retired from Paducah Water Works where he spent 17 years as General Manager, after spending 23 years with the Lexington Water Company and the Frankfort Electric and Water Plant Board. During his tenure, many improvements such as a new treatment plant that helped the quality of drinking water produced for Paducah Water Customers was consistently superior to state and federal standards. Many miles of extension for the Reidland, Lone Oak, and Heath areas were added during his years at Paducah Water Works. He was a member of the River Discovery Center, Paducah Rotary Club, and a member of the Calvert City Advisory Board. Marvin was a member of over 50 years to the Lexington Masonic Lodge #1 which is the oldest lodge in the state of Kentucky.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Devers; two daughters, Vickie D. (Kevin) Rollins, Greencastle, Indiana, Susan D. (Randall) Farrell, Ringgold, Georgia; two sons, Marvin G. (Sandy) Devers, Jr, Lexington and Robert F. Devers, Greencastle, Indiana; one stepdaughter, Janie (Vince) Ottway; one stepson, Charlie (Shirley) Johnson, both of Paducah; one brother, Joe (Barbara) Devers, Lexington; 12 grandchildren, Richard (Ashley) Ottway, Rudy (Bonnie) Ottway, David (Cassie) Johnson, Douglas (Hannah) Johnson, Brandon (Anne) Devers, Lindsey Devers, Marvin (Nicole) Devers III, Ashley (Courtney) Devers-Kolb, Ben (Calli) Rollins, Jenny (Jess) Rollins, Samantha (Mike) Griffin and Alex (Allison) Farrell; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Marvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Ford Devers; parents, James Luther Devers and Jeanette Romans Devers; one brother, Richard Devers.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Nolen officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Mayfield Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
