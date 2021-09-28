SMITHLAND — Marvin Dwayne Bonds, 68, of Smithland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Bonds was born Aug 9, 1953, to Rudell and Pearl (Hall) Bonds. He had worked as Livingston County Bus Garage supervisor for more than 38 years and was a member of the Sugar Creek Tractor Pullers.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, June Bonds of Smithland; daughter, Kayla Curry (Bobby) of Smithland; brother, William Bonds (Joyce) of Smithland; and grandson, Connor Curry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Clara Lee Agent.
Graveside Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Smithland Cemetery. Burial will follow.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are in the care of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolence may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
