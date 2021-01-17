Marvin “Butch” Bellinger, 74, of Paducah, died on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Bellinger was retired from the maintenance department at USEC and a United States Navy veteran.
Surviving are two sons, Bradley Hardman and George Hardman, both of Paducah; one brother, Bill Bellinger of Chicago; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Marvin Bellinger Jr.; and one daughter, Dawn Staggs. His parents were William James Bellinger and Mary Elizabeth Stivers Bellinger.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Russ Wilson officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
