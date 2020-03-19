METROPOLIS, Ill. — Marva Kennedy, 82, of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March, 20, 2020 in Masonic Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Marva was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Metropolis for 47 years.
Marva is survived by her five sons, Steve of Paducah, David and wife Angie of Brookport, Tim and Mark of Metropolis, and Jim and wife Cleva of Paducah; five grandchildren; sister, Donna Stites of Metropolis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harold Kennedy; parents, Luke and Catherine Stites; one brother and two sisters.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.