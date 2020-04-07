LA CENTER — Martin Allen Perkins, 66, of La Center died at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Mr. Perkins was a member of Barlow Baptist Church. He was retired from Savage Services, where he was employed as an electrician.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cynthia Wring Perkins of La Center; one son, Chad Perkins of Santa Fe, Texas; three sisters Brenda Turner of Pryorsburg, Victoria Scott of Louisville and Cindy Gunn of Paducah; and two granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and his parents, Thomas and Mary Perkins.
In compliance with health and safety directives, arrangements will be private. The Rev. Scott Fickes will officiate and burial will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Barlow Baptist Church Building Fund or Parkinsons Foundation, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
