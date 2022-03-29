Martin “Marty” Bendick Jr., of Paducah, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Marty was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on June 9, 1947, to Martin and Geneva Bendick. He was a 1966 graduate of Belleville Township High School. Marty proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. He worked for Auffenberg Lincoln Mercury for 15 years and Snap-On Tools for 24 years. He was a Paducah Ambassador who served as their former president, a Duke of Paducah and Kentucky Colonel. Marty received the Mayor’s Award of Merit in 2017 and served as a former civil service commissioner for the City of Paducah. He enjoyed working as a volunteer and serving the community.
Marty was a lifelong Lutheran.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Warchol Bendick of Paducah; his son, Ryan Bendick of Paducah; his father, Martin Bendick, Sr. of Freeburg, Illinois; two sisters, Donna Heafner, husband, Frank of Belleville, Illinois, and Diane Surber, husband, Thomas of Swansea, Illinois; one brother, Stephen Bendick, wife, Vicki of Kimberling City, Missouri; one grandson, Xavier Jaden Bendick of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Stimson Bendick.
A funeral service for Marty will be held at noon Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Shane Davenport officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203.
You may share a “Hug from Home” leave a message or light a candle for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
