Martin “Marty” Green, 59, of Murray, died at 1:05 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home.
He was a lifelong auto mechanic.
Marty leaves behind three sons. Wilfred “Will” Green, Benjamin “Ben” Green, both of Marshall, Missouri, and Jeffrey “Jeff” Green of Murray, Kentucky; his beloved mother, R. Ann Green of Marshall, Missouri; two sisters, Julie A. McGraw of Nevada, Missouri, and Nancy L. Lyell of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Wilfred A. Green.
There will be a memorial service in Marshall, Missouri, and Murray, Kentucky, with dates to be announced later.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
