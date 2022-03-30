Martin “Marty” Bendick Jr., of Paducah, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. He worked for Auffenberg Lincoln Mercury for 15 years and Snap-On Tools for 24 years. He was a lifelong Lutheran.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Warchol Bendick of Paducah; his son, Ryan Bendick of Paducah; his father, Martin Bendick, Sr. of Freeburg, Illinois; two sisters, Donna Heafner, husband, Frank of Belleville, Illinois, and Diane Surber of Swansea, Illinois; one brother, Stephen Bendick of Kimberling City, Missouri; one grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Stimson Bendick.

Services will be held at noon Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Shane Davenport officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203.

Service information

Mar 30
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Mar 30
Visitation
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
