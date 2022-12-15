Martha L. Wiggins, 88, of Paducah, died at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Martha attended Twelfth Street Baptist Church and was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church. Martha retired from Metzger Packing Company.
Survivors include one daughter, Georganna Wiggins; two sons, Keith Byers and Jeff Wiggins; one step-son, Jesse Wiggins all of Paducah; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were first husband, Ralph Keith Byers Sr.; second husband, George D. Wiggins Jr; four sisters and four brothers. Her parents were John Thomas Williams and Lilly Catharine Barnett Williams.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bob Whitter officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral of Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made to Breast Awareness American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
