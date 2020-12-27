BENTON — Mrs. Martha T. Hopper, 93, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home.
Born Saturday, January 29, 1927, in Marshall County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Wallace Ivy Taylor and Mattie Mae (Doan) Taylor. She was the wife of the late T.L. “Red” Hopper.
She was a longtime member of the Jonathan Creek community and was the owner of the Dinner Bell Restaurant. She was an avid Marshall County High School girls basketball fan, as well as the Murray State Racers. She also loved to watch the NBA. She was a member of Fairdealing Church of Christ.
Surviving are son, Harry Lee Holliday, Sr., wife Sandy of Lakewood, Washington; stepson James M. Hopper, wife Bonnie of St. Augustine, Florida; grandson, Harry Lee Holliday, Jr., wife Jennifer of Murray, Kentucky; granddaughter, Sabrina Holliday Carlin, husband Sean of Lakewood, Washington; four other grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four special nieces, one special nephew; and several very close friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her stepson Michael Luther “Mike” Hopper and by brothers: Donald Taylor, John Doan “J.D.” Taylor and Ross Taylor; and sister, Joyce Anderson.
Private graveside services will be held at the Fairdealing Cemetery in Benton, Kentucky. Cory Westerfield will officiate. No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., in Benton, is handling Mrs. Hopper’s arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.