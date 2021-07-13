Martha Sue “Pearl” Tripp was the beloved second daughter of the late Edith Duncan and Tellus Tripp. She died at Baptist Health Paducah, on July 11, 2021. She was born December 2, 1942, in Benton. Her sister, Peggy preceded her in death.
Sue was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir when her health permitted. She enjoyed sewing, stitching, reading, and her pets, Lolly, Clemie, Tom and Cricket. She received her master’s in elementary education from Murray State University.
She leaves behind her maternal aunt, Rebecca Minton, and paternal aunt, Mattee Ann Tripp. She leaves behind her maternal cousins, “the girls” Carolyn Milburn, Mary Silgals, Donna Hadfield, Phyllis Myers and Vickie Keeling; her paternal cousins, Cindy Lassiter, Jimmy Tripp and wife, Charlotte, and special friend, Nancy McKenzie and her daughter, Jennifer Mixer. Also, she leaves behind a host of friends and acquaintances from her years teaching elementary reading in the Paducah School System.
Her family wishes to thank Baptist Health Paducah for their care of Sue in her final journey home and to Jamie Broome for the spiritual guidance given to the Tripp family over many years. Special thanks to Mary Rose Richmond, Sue’s caregiver.
In Sue’s memory, support your local humane society, Salvation Army, River City Mission, or at-risk children or senior adults who feel alone.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is handling the arrangements.
Services will be graveside, at 1 p.m. July 14, 2021, with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Entombment will be at Brook Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum where Edith, Tellus and Peggy are entombed.
You may leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
