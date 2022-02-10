BENTON — Martha “Sue” May Smith, 87, of Benton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Sue was born on June 14, 1934, in Livingston County, to the late Charles and Ruby Babb. She was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School. After high school, she spent many years working as a bank teller in Louisville, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, and Chicago before settling down with Peoples Bank (now Regions Bank) in Paducah, where she retired. She made many friends through her time at the bank, especially four special friends at her time in Paducah. She enjoyed tending to her roses and was also known for her homemade sourdough bread. She was a member of Maple Springs Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of twelve years, Richard Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Wayne May; two brothers, Charles Babb and Wilks Babb.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Old Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Samantha Hall officiating.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sue’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284; or to Maple Springs Methodist Church, 9721 US-68, Benton, KY 42025.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
