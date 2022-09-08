BENTON — Martha Sue Culp, 89, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her home.

Martha was born in Marshall County on Jan. 4, 1933, to the late Ted and Zella Mae Jones. She was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with all of her family, especially going to watch her grandkids soccer games. Martha was known for being a great cook and also enjoyed tending to her garden. Over the years, her nurturing character led her to become the perfect caregiver for her parents and siblings. She was a good Christian woman and a member of Briensburg Church of Christ. More than anything else Martha loved God and her family dearly.

Service information

Sep 11
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, September 11, 2022
1:00PM
Briensburg Church Of Christ
2349 Briensburg Road
Benton, KY 42025
Sep 10
Visitation
Saturday, September 10, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
