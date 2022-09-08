BENTON — Martha Sue Culp, 89, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her home.
Martha was born in Marshall County on Jan. 4, 1933, to the late Ted and Zella Mae Jones. She was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with all of her family, especially going to watch her grandkids soccer games. Martha was known for being a great cook and also enjoyed tending to her garden. Over the years, her nurturing character led her to become the perfect caregiver for her parents and siblings. She was a good Christian woman and a member of Briensburg Church of Christ. More than anything else Martha loved God and her family dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Roby (Mike) of Franklin, Tennessee; her son, Keith Culp (Denise) of Paducah; sister in law, Novalee Jones; six grandchildren, Corey Sullivan, John Sullivan, Sarah Trefil, Kayce Prescott, Joey Roby, and Trina Raker; and 13great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Culp; two sisters, Maudine Landon and Betty Lou Hill; two brothers, Quinton Jones and Len “Bub” Jones; and her parents.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, Kentucky, 42064.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Briensburg Church of Christ with Gary Knuckles and Chris Prescott officiating. Burial will follow Briensburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
