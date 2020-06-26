BENTON — Martha Semler, 66, of Benton, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a social worker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Sarah Baird of Benton; two brothers, Victor Gill and Gary Swan Gill, both of Kansas; and two grandchildren, Olivia and Nova Lee Baird, both of Benton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Maxine (Winchester) Gill; and a brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her daughter’s house.
Collier Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
