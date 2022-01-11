Martha Player, 80, of Paducah, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was born the daughter of the late Noble Freeman and the late Modina Bouland Freeman. She worked at Guy Gray Supply in Paducah before retirement. She enjoyed UK basketball, a good game of bingo, and old television shows. She was of the Baptist faith.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Damon Player (Teresa); her daughter, Kathie Wankett (Tony); her two grandchildren; and her six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Player; her sister; and three brothers.
