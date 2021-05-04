Martha Ocella Wynn Kaufman passed away peacefully Friday night after a long illness at the home of her devoted caretaker and loving daughter. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She never raised her voice but one look from her would set you straight. She was a 1950 graduate of Reidland High School. Ocella was employed by South Central Bell Telephone Co. where she retired as a Group Chief Operator. She loved doing crossword puzzles and tending to her family.
She is survived by her children, Karla Pierce (Tim), Gayle Bennett (Don), Frank Kaufman (Teresa); seven grandchildren, Nathan Pierce, Kent Pierce, Patrick Kaufman, Brad Kaufman, Melissa Swain, Cory Bracey, and Brandon Bennett; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Houser (Jerry); and one brother, Gary Wynn (Jeannie), several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband of 52 years, Buddy Kaufman; parents, Curtis Lee Wynn and Minnie Jackson Wynn; three sisters, Shirley Weitllauf, Patsy Chandler, and Nettie Bowman and one brother, Billy Eugene Wynn.
Due to the coronavirus, services will be private with no public visitation; graveside service only with immediate family.
Arrangements by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
