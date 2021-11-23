Martha Nell Hamilton, 80, of Reidland, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Hamilton was a program assistant at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry Hamilton, of Reidland; one son, Barry Hamilton, of Paducah; two daughters, Larenda Ferrell and husband Tim, of Reidland, Melinda Vice and husband Bryan, of Franklin; brother, Jimmy Rudolph and wife Holley, of Murray; four grandchildren, Kayla Ferrell, Hannah Ferrell, Gavin Vice, Addison Vice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Andy Rudolph and Emma Lyda (Smith) Rudolph.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Tommy Williams officiating. Burial followed Oakland Cemetery in Sharpe.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 500 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
