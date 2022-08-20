LEDBETTER — Martha Mize, 76, of Ledbetter, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her residence.
Surviving are her three children, Jerry Mize Jr., John Lee Mize, Kayla Howell; four siblings, Myron, Pat, Maryann, Charlene; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Mize Sr.; her parents, Leon and Ollie Keller; and one brother.
She will be cremated per her wishes and services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Mize as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.