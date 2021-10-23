MAYFIELD — Martha McKinney, 90, of Mayfield, died at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Oakview Nursing & Rehab Facility in Calvert City.
She was a homemaker and a member of Pryorsburg Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Doris (John) Poole, Mayfield, Claudia (Jonathan) Thompson, Gilbertsville, Joanna (Jonathan) Wyatt, Benton; two sons, Terry McKinney and Johnny McKinney, both of Mayfield; three sisters, Patsy Hollan, Mary Jean Copeland and Nancy Jane Copeland, all of Mayfield; 10 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. McKinney; parents, Charles Diseral and Esther Lee Rogers Sanderson; a grandson, John Bryant McKinney; four brothers, Lowell Edward, Charles Melvin, Randall and J.W. Sanderson; two sisters, Onetta Russelburg and Katie Mae Phelps.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Jimmy Stairs officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
