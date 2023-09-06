ORLANDO, Fla. — Martha Marie Dalton, known as Marie, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2023, at the age of 84 in Orlando. Born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, Marie was the beloved daughter of Paul and Virginia Hudson. She was also preceded in death by her brother Lloyd “Butch” Hudson.

Marie was a loving wife to her husband, Marvin Dalton; and a devoted mother to her daughters Julie (Jim) McSorley and Jianna (Ed) Dalton-Peery. She adored her grandchildren Lawrence, Nora, and Helen McSorley. Marie is also survived by her brothers, Vernon (Liz) Hudson of Paducah, Kentucky, and Joe (Joann) Hudson of Ledbetter, Kentucky; as well as her sister, Ann (Max) Edwards of Calvert City, Kentucky.

