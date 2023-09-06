ORLANDO, Fla. — Martha Marie Dalton, known as Marie, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2023, at the age of 84 in Orlando. Born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, Marie was the beloved daughter of Paul and Virginia Hudson. She was also preceded in death by her brother Lloyd “Butch” Hudson.
Marie was a loving wife to her husband, Marvin Dalton; and a devoted mother to her daughters Julie (Jim) McSorley and Jianna (Ed) Dalton-Peery. She adored her grandchildren Lawrence, Nora, and Helen McSorley. Marie is also survived by her brothers, Vernon (Liz) Hudson of Paducah, Kentucky, and Joe (Joann) Hudson of Ledbetter, Kentucky; as well as her sister, Ann (Max) Edwards of Calvert City, Kentucky.
Marie attended Reidland High School in Reidland, Kentucky, where she laid the foundation for her future endeavors. She later became the manager of a Hallmark Card Store, where she shared her passion for collecting Hallmark Ornaments, Precious Moments, Mary Engelbreit, Jim Shore, and many other cherished items. Marie’s hobbies included sewing, quilting, embroidery, reading, playing games, and spending quality time with her beloved grandchildren.
Marie’s warm and genuine personality endeared her to all who knew her. She was known for her honesty, kindness, generosity, and sense of humor, which brightened the lives of those around her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the National Kidney Foundation at support.kidney.org, a cause close to Marie’s heart.
Marie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her memory will forever be cherished in their hearts.
