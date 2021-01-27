SHEPHERDSVILLE — Martha “Marcy” Cromwell McCann, 63, of Shepherdsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, surrounded by those she loved.
Marcy was the brightest light in any room she walked in. She had a way of making others feel at ease and taught those around her how to be kind and empathetic towards everyone. A very patient and thoughtful woman, it is no surprise she was a dedicated teacher. Marcy worked with students in Paducah and Bullitt County as well as Macon, Georgia. She loved her calling and returned to the classroom just after retirement to serve in other roles that helped assist students as she could not stay away for long. She cared deeply for all her students, but she cared most for her family. Marcy was the most loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her father, Peyton “Bill” Cromwell of Paducah, and survived by her mother, Janis Cromwell of Paducah; her sister, Cathy Anderson (Danny) of Elberta, Alabama; brother, Kelley Cromwell (Becky) of St. Augustine, Florida; brother, Curt Cromwell (Tenille) of Savannah, Georgia; her husband, Doug McCann of Shepherdsville; her three daughters, Melissa McCann of Lexington, Laura McCann of Nashville, Tennessee, Kelley McCann of Cincinnati, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Gregory Waldrop officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Marcy fought a long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, clergy, and medical staff that helped Marcy through her nearly 19-year battle. And special thanks to Dr. LaRocca and the team at Norton Cancer Institute as well as Norton Brownsboro Hospital who saw her through her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation https://give.bcrf.org/ in Memory of Marcy.
