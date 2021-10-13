KEVIL — Martha Kight, 83, of Kevil, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Providence Point.
Martha was born on May 22, 1938, in Kuttawa to Floyd and Elsie Downing O’Bryan. She was part owner of Kight Pecan Farms LLC. for many years. She enjoyed working on the farm, going dancing and traveling. Martha was a member of Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Martha is survived by two stepsons, Steve (Barbara) Kight and Richard (Linda) Kight, all of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Patty Sanders of Benton; step-grandchildren, Barry (Amy) Kight of Paducah, Laura (Dan) Musick of Virginia, and Kathleen Kight-Stone of Paducah, Kevin (Jessica) Cartwright of Kansas City, Missouri; seven step-great-grandsons, Tanner, Charles, and Matthew, Christopher, Hope, and Sahara, Matilda; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Kight Jr.; one son, William “Bill” Sanders; two sisters, Katie Tiler, Catherine Jones; one brother, Floyd O’Bryan.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Larry Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church 3760 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah, KY 42086.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
