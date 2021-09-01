Martha Jean Witt

Marian Jean Witt, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. She was born on April 11, 1933, in Brookport, Illinois, to the late Johnnie Ray Angelly and Nellie Mae McCulloch Angelly. Marian was retired from General Motors Accounting Company as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where she was active in the 55 Plus Group and Hearts for Babies. Marian was a member of the Lone Oak Woman’s Club and the Lone Oak Homemakers Club. She was a 1950 graduate of Metropolis Community High School and a graduate of Draughons Business College.
Marian is survived by her two daughters, Linda Leaver and husband, Chris, of Spring Hill, Kansas, and Karen Weatherholtz and husband, Joe, of Paducah; five grandchildren, Warren (Kim) Newberry, Garret (Ashely) Newberry, Kaitlyn ( Gideon) Workman, Ryan Weatherholtz and Evan Weatherholtz; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen C. Witt; two sisters, Irene Dixon and Juanita Roberts; one brother, Abraham Angelly and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.