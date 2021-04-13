Martha Jean Watkins, 93, of Paducah, passed away at 9:10 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Southgate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
Ms. Watkins was a homemaker and a member of East Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis Alan (Cynthia) Watkins of Paducah, Harold (Leslie) Watkins of Paducah; two daughters, Linda Faye (Jerry) Riley of Paducah, Jennifer Carol (Allen) Martin of New Port Richey, Florida; nine grandchildren, Missy (Robert) Theuret, Mandy (Eric) Alexander, Aaron (Rebecca) Watkins, Jill (Dustin) West, Jason Phelps, Andrea (Russ) Bean, Alex Martin, Jessi Martin, Lindsy Martin; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Emerson Watkins; daughter, Catherine Jean Rick; father, William Prett Oldham, mother, Jennie Oldham; three brothers; two sisters.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday.
There will be no public visitation or service held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to East Baptist Church, 2985 Old Husbands Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
