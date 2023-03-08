MURRAY — Martha Jean Harding Alls, 81, of Murray, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mrs. Alls was born on Sept. 28, 1941, in Washington, D.C, to the late Joe Thomas Harding and Clara M. Turner Harding. She worked as the secretary for Seventh and Poplar Church of Christ and was the owner and operator of the Bookmark and Game Day in Murray. Mrs. Alls was an advocate for Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee where she was an associate for 50 plus years. She served in many positions with the Ladies Associates at Freed-Hardman including President which she served for a total of 10 years; 1978-1980, 1986-1988, 1998-2002, 2008-2010. In addition, Mrs. Alls was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ, an active member of the Murray Main Street, Soup for the Soul, as well as the Caribbean Missions from 1968-2009.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Alls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In