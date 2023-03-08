MURRAY — Martha Jean Harding Alls, 81, of Murray, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Alls was born on Sept. 28, 1941, in Washington, D.C, to the late Joe Thomas Harding and Clara M. Turner Harding. She worked as the secretary for Seventh and Poplar Church of Christ and was the owner and operator of the Bookmark and Game Day in Murray. Mrs. Alls was an advocate for Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee where she was an associate for 50 plus years. She served in many positions with the Ladies Associates at Freed-Hardman including President which she served for a total of 10 years; 1978-1980, 1986-1988, 1998-2002, 2008-2010. In addition, Mrs. Alls was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ, an active member of the Murray Main Street, Soup for the Soul, as well as the Caribbean Missions from 1968-2009.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Alls; one son, Joe Mark Alls; one granddaughter, April Alls Beck; as well as one sister, Clara Jo Maupin.
Survivors include one daughter-in-law, Selena Alls of Haleyville, Alabama; one granddaughter, Mary Catherine Alls McDonald and husband Lewis of Athens, Alabama; three great-grandchildren, Callie Rose Beck of Haleyville, Alabama, Lewis Welch McDonald, Jr., and Catherine Rose McDonald both of Athens, Alabama; as well as many friends she chose as family, Ira, Jennifer, Alathea, Cheyenne, Cadence, and Rayleigh Sellars all of Puryear, Tennessee, and Russ and Linda Crosswhite of Murray.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Milton Sewell, Charles Cates, and Russ Crosswhite officiating. Congregational singing will be led by Patrick Marble. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the FHU Associates, https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/21241/donations/new, or at FHU Associates 158 East Main Street, Henderson, Tennessee 38340; or to the Northwest Shoals Community College (NW-SCC Foundation), Alls Family Memorial, PO Box 2390, Muscle Shoals, Alabama 35662.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Alls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
