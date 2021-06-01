Martha Jane Rawlings Stewart, 80, of Paducah, passed away at 4:46 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Lakes of Paducah. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky on Nov. 24, 1940, to the late Louis Wilson Rawlings and Martha Nell McClure Rawlings. Martha was a graduate of St. Mary Academy where she was a member of the Sam Begke Sharu Sorority. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana State University. Martha was a retired Registered Nurse for 36 years with Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana. After her retirement, she moved back to Paducah and worked at The National Quilt Museum where she held multiple positions and made crafts that were sold in the gift shop and was an honorary member of the Yo-Yo Ladies. Martha was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was an accomplished musician and played several different musical instruments.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Shelley Shumaker, and husband, Anthony, of Paducah; two sons, Collin Stewart, and wife, Andrea, of Front Royal, Virginia, and Eric Stewart, and wife, Tracy, of Brookport, Illinois; two sisters, Suzanne Warren, and husband, Nick, of Paducah and Marilyn Sartz-Knudsen and husband, Arne, of Oslo, Norway; 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Patrick Stewart, Ph.D., and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday. June 3, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 6705 Old US Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003; or to the St. Vincent de Paul Resale Store, P.O. Box 8433, Paducah, KY 42002-8433.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
