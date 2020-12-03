MURRAY — Martha Jane McIntosh, 97, of Murray, formerly of Mayfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield and a retired employee of Bell South with 35 years of service.
Mrs. McIntosh is survived by her daughter, Sally Jane McIntosh of Murray; and two primary caregivers, June Jones and Jacey Guidry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy McIntosh; two brothers, Peyton Russell and Johnny Russell; and her parents, Wesley and Orine Davis Russell.
Private graveside services for Mrs. Martha Jane McIntosh will be Friday, December 4, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery. Rev. Kody Hopwood will officiate. Interment will follow.
There is no visitation scheduled.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
