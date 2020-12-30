Martha Jane Daniel Shelton, 101, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Providence Pointe Health Care.
Mrs. Shelton was one of the longest members of First Baptist Paducah. She was a bookkeeper for Dr. Harry Abell and Nagle & Myers Jewelers and had worked for Bell South Phone Company.
Mrs. Shelton will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, O.H. Shelton; two brothers, Fred E. Daniels and Wayne Daniel. Her parents were Wayne Hill Daniel and Beulah Stringer Daniel Morris.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to, First Baptist Paducah, 2890 Broadway St. Paducah, KY 42001
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, by 5 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
