Martha J. “Jimmie” Houston Hale of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mrs. Hale was a graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School and Murray State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business Education. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Jimmy met Harry Hale while at Murray State University and married shortly after graduation. They moved to Marion, where she started her teaching career that lasted 30 years. She taught in the Marion school system and retired from Crittenden County. She served as senior sponsor, annual sponsor, cheerleader sponsor, and FBLA sponsor for 30 years. She was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association.

