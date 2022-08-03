Martha J. “Jimmie” Houston Hale of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Hale was a graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School and Murray State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business Education. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Jimmy met Harry Hale while at Murray State University and married shortly after graduation. They moved to Marion, where she started her teaching career that lasted 30 years. She taught in the Marion school system and retired from Crittenden County. She served as senior sponsor, annual sponsor, cheerleader sponsor, and FBLA sponsor for 30 years. She was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association.
After the death of her husband, Harry, she returned to Paducah and worked at Peoples Bank and Trust Company for several years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as trustee, elder, secretary, and treasurer of Presbyterian Women. She was also very active in the Garden Club.
She is survived by many caring and loving friends who became her family along with several cousins.
Mrs. Hale was preceded in death by her parents, Roland Ray Houston and Reba Mae Chambers Houston, and her husband, Harry H. Hale, Jr.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hale will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Lex Allum officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mapleview Cemetery in Marion.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Presbyterian Church, 200 N 7th Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
