BENTON — Martha Mae Hobgood, 79 of Benton, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital.
She was a member of Briensburg Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry K. Hobgood of Benton; son, Greg Hobgood of Paducah; daughters, Diana Branthoover of Bakersfield, California, Lydia Dorn of Greenville, South Carolina; and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Marti Hobgood. Her parents were Roy Gregory and Ethel (Dyke) Gregory.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Briensburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Walker and Rev. Dale Taylor officiating.
Interment will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Briensburg Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Marcella's Kitchen, P.O. Box 272 Benton, KY 42025; or Bags of Hope, 3265 HWY 58 N. Benton, KY 42025.
