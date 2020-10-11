Martha Sue Harper, 85, of Paducah, died at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Hardmoney Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Nall and Crystal Gail Harper, both of Paducah; a son, Anthony Dale Harper of Paducah; a sister, Dean King of Paducah; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Harper; a son, Jerry Lynn Jones; three sisters; and a brother. Her parents were George Richard Beckham and Bessie Mabel Holt Beckham.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Faris Sahawneh officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
