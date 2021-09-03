METROPOLIS, Ill. — Martha Grace, 92, of Metropolis, passed away at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Timothy A. Bean officiating.
Martha is survived by her children, Teresa Grace, Ricky Grace and wife Bonnie, and Brenda Mizell and husband Danny; grandchildren, Chad Murray and wife Lisa, Sean Mizell and wife Jamie, and Josh Grace; great grandchildren, Jase Mizell, Adan Mizell, and Sophia Murray; sisters-in-law, Willa Jacobs and Shirley Grace; and several nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret (Greif) Middleton; husband, Floyd Genell Grace.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the services.
Memorials may be made in Martha’s name to COPE Food Pantry, P.O. Box 761, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-
Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins farmer-millerfh.com.
