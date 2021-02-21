HICKORY — Martha G. Brooks, 82, of Hickory, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Clinton-Hickman County Nursing Facility in Clinton.
She was a member of the Pottsville Church of Christ. She was a seamstress at several clothing manufacturers in Mayfield. A loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed everything outdoors and spending time with family. She was a one-of-a-kind adventurous woman.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by her four children, Vana (Danny) Harrison of Melber, Barry (Jennifer) Brooks of Mayfield, Dale (Kim) Brooks of Sedalia, and Shanna (Nathan) Felts of Hickory; one sister, Janice (Billy) Smith of Covington, Louisiana; 12 grandchildren, Brooke Harrison, Blake Harrison, Laykn Brooks, Ashley Brooks, Dylan Houser, Drayden Treas, Rocky Hodges, Chancy Byford, Kanza Brooks, Kaley Brooks, Wesley Felts, and Austin Felts; six great-grandchildren, Chaz, Lilly, Sophie, Bentley, Zayne, Cooper, and two more on the way; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James “Jack” Brooks; her parents, Cartez and Allie Mae Easley Dennis; and two brothers, Bobby Dennis and Marlon “Sonny” Dennis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Gary Knuckles officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home. The family requests that masks are worn to the visitation and funeral service on Monday.
Pallbearers will be Dale Brooks, Wesley Felts, Austin Felts, Blake Harrison, David Joe Skaggs, and Bryan Brooks. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Dennis, Shaun Dennis, Shae Dennis, Greg Dennis, Dylan Houser, Drayden Treas, Stevie Skaggs, and Eddie Brooks.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite #401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
