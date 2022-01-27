Martha Franklin, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Penny Croley.
Martha was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was a 1956 graduate of Heath High School. She was a former employee of Payless Drugs and retired from Murray-Calloway County Hospital where she worked in the cafeteria. Martha enjoyed playing bingo, camping and spending time with family.
Survivors include her husband, Dwayne Franklin; one daughter, Penny Croley and husband, Kyle, of Paducah; two sons, Charles “Chuck” Wallis and wife, Shelia, of Opelika, Alabama and Tim Wallis, Paducah; two stepdaughters, Cindy Carter and husband, Jerry, of Grand Rivers and Melanie Collins, Nashville, Tennessee; one stepson, Mark Franklin and wife, Jewell, of Martin, Tennessee; five sisters Mary Louise Edwards, of Paducah, Geraldine Nall, of Munford, Tennessee, Sandra Bolton and husband, Charles, of LaCenter, Patricia Whalen, of Paducah, and Millie Ray and husband, Ronnie, of Reidland; four brothers, Arvel Thomasson and wife, Judy, of Tennessee, Harold Thomasson and wife, Sharon, of Virginia, Billy Thomasson, of Texas, and Ricky Thomasson, of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Summer Wallis, Carilla Smith, Misty Meadows, Meli Jimenez, Veronica Burkett, Steve Wallis T.J. Wallis and Ashley Hines; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were first husband, Charles Wallis, second husband, Jerry Hines; parents, Ollie James Thomasson and Mildred Geraldine Nelson Thomasson; three brothers, Buddy Thomasson, Eddie Thomasson and an infant brother.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Allcock Cemetery in Melber. Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from noon until service time of 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements made by Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.