BARDWELL — Martha Faye Lee Adams, 88, of Bardwell, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Countryside Center.
Mrs. Adams was born in Hickman County on July 16, 1933, to the late Claudia and Thula Mae Lee. She was a factory worker at Deena Lamp company before being a homemaker and caregiver for her two sons, Jesse and Timothy. Martha loved to work in her yard and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Bardwell Baptist Church.
Martha is survived by her son, Jesse Adams, Jr. of Bardwell; four grandchildren, Jessica Courtney (Wade), Vicky Belcher, Josh Adams and Stanley Adams; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Dalton Adams; her parents; one son, Timothy Adams; five sisters and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Jason Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
