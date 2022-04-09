LOUISVILLE — Martha Ellen Theobald, 59, of Louisville, formerly of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Elvira Theobald of Paducah.
Martha is survived by her brother, Michael Theobald (Barbara Crow); nephew, Benjamin Theobald; niece, Grace Theobald; and her beloved fur babies, Roo and Red Fox.
Martha was a graduate of St. Mary High School in Paducah and studied Advertising and Marketing at Murray State University, earning her undergraduate degree in 1986. She then began her lengthy career in advertising, beginning first in small-market newspapers, then serving several years at the Courier-Journal and various Gannett newspapers before progressing into agency work. The experience she gained while at Creative Alliance and J&A Advertising in Nashville encouraged her to become the solopreneur of her own agency, “Mister Media.” Martha later dropped her career to become a primary caregiver for her and Michael’s aging parents. Soon after their passing, she returned to Murray State University and after earning her graduate degree in business communications, she began a third career, serving in various positions that applied her many talents and skills. Many will attest that Martha was at her finest when she could help those less fortunate, as she proved during her mission-driven work with NAMI Louisville. Throughout her careers, Martha relished the opportunity to meet new people and grow her network of friends, cherishing the relationships of those who would laugh with her, cry with her, and abide with her.
Martha will be returned to earth at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022. Friends are welcome.
Donations in Martha’s memory may be shared with NAMI Louisville at 708 W. Magazine St. Louisville, KY 40203; or online at www.namilouisville.org.
