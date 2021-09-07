MOUNDS, Ill. — Martha Ellen “Ellie” Nixon Clarke, 63, of Mounds, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She was born Sept. 30, 1957, to William and Judith (Chestman) White in Cairo. Martha married Thomas L. Nixon on April 15, 1978. He preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2000. She married Mark Clarke on Jan. 2, 2016, and he survives.
Ellie was the proud owner of Nixon Farms and her own beauty shop that she owned for more than 30 years, Ellie’s Little Hair House. She enjoyed watching shows at The Fox Theatre and taking beach vacations. Ellie had a helping spirit and volunteered for events anytime that she was needed.
Besides her husband, she is survived by; a daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Lanier; a son, Forrest (Melanie) Nixon; a stepson, T.J. Nixon; four grandchildren, Thomas Bosecker, Emilee Korte, Ali-Claire Nixon, and Case Nixon; a brother, Jimmy (Jennifer) White; a sister, Suzy Holland; two sisters-in-law, Mary Candace (Richard) Keates and Sally Ann (Rick) Palin; two brothers-in-law, John Andrew Clarke and Willis Jackson, and many other nieces, nephews including, Ben, Marcus, Erika, and Jessica; cousins, other relatives and a host of friends, and a very special four-legged friend, Sparky.
Besides her first husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clay White; and a sister-in-law, Linda Jackson.
Per Ellie’s request, a graveside-only service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Pulaski at 1 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, with Rev. Larry Potts officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Huckleberry’s/ALS Respite Care.
Crain Funeral Home of Cairo is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.