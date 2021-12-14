MEMPHIS — Martha B Davis, 80, of Memphis died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Baptist East of Memphis.
She worked as a manager at a card shop and was of Baptist Faith.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bennie W. Davis of Memphis; son, Phillip Crittendon of Arlington; daughter, Judy Little of Arlington; two grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Lou Colburn of Dyersburg, Christine Campbell of Mayfield, Kentucky, Jackie Watkins of Mayfield, and Pam Cherry of Mayfield; two brothers, Gerald Wiggins of Lynnville, and Richard (Debbie) Wiggins of Lynnville; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Her parents were Bonnie “Pete” and Coveta Dick Wiggins.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with David Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Burnette’s Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
