Martha Calla Sanders, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her home in Paducah, Kentucky.
Mrs. Sanders was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Madisonville to the late Sam and Elizabeth Willet Clements. She was a graduate of St. Mary Academy.
She was co-owner of Jeremiah’s Restaurant and Jeremiah’s Antique Mall in Paducah along with her husband, the late Thomas Earl Sanders, with whom she shared a love for gardening, traveling, fishing, and Pavarotti.
Artistic and creative, Martha had a passion for entertaining and making things beautiful. She adored her grandchildren, loved her family fiercely, and made sure they knew it.
Martha Calla is survived by her daughters, Allyson Humphrey (Patrick) of Paducah and Machelle Turnbow (Mike) of Paducah; four grandchildren, Chloe York (Eric) of Birmingham, Alabama, Calla Thompson, Sam York, and Jake Humphrey all of Paducah; four great-grandchildren, Caden York, Echo Quick, Killian York and Maisie York; her sister, Gail Pottinger of Louisville, Colorado.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. The Grand Lodge 121 N 5th St, Paducah, KY 42001 on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cassidy’s Cause 6075 Clinton Rd, Paducah, KY 42001 or your charity of choice.
