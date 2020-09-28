CLINTON — Martha Elizabeth Green Batts, 92, of Clinton, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Clinton-Hickman County ICF Nursing Facility.
She is survived by her husband, William Batts of Clinton; two daughters, Kathy Ann Pirtle of Dukedom, Tennessee, and Debbie Allison Cohoon of Cadiz; six grandchildren, Todd Johnson of Germantown, Tennessee; Heather Pace of LaCenter; Lori Cortner of Cadiz; Jessie Pirtle of Nashville, Tennessee; Josh Pirtle of Martin, Tennessee, and Matt Alexander of Dresden, Tennessee; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Allison; son, O.N. Alexander; parents, Herbert and Dulcie Fields Green; brother, Martel Green; and granddaughter, Katie Cohoon Scott.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Stan Waldon and Rev. John Varden officiating. Burial will follow in the Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Donations: Shiloh Cemetery, c/o Pam Ward, 567 Berry Rd, Clinton, KY 42031 or Springhill Cemetery, c/o Jerry Peery 3964 State Route 2206, Clinton, KY 42031.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.