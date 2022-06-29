BARDWELL — Martha Annette Byassee Mix, 97, of Bardwell, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Annette was born in Blandville on April 4, 1925, to the late Benjamin Franklin and Lucy Elizabeth Hagood Byassee. She was a member of Bardwell Baptist Church. Annette worked as a Home Economics teacher at Bardwell and Carlisle County High Schools after receiving her Bachelor’s degree from Murray State University. She also worked for many years as the Regional Supervisor for the State of Kentucky’s Department of Economic Security. Annette was a very talented cook and seamstress who also loved to crochet. She also spent much of her free time reading or singing her favorite hymns. Annette will be remembered by her family as being the most loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Annette is survived by her two daughters, Marcie (Don) Thornsbrough of Bardwell and Elizabeth Mix Rothenburger of Eminence; five grandchildren, Ann (Steven) Day, Sarah Rothenburger, Kristin (Ralph) Truelove, Chad (Laura) Thornsbrough and Troy (Danielle) Thornsbrough; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Bryan Mix; a sister, Irene Hogancamp; a brother, Bill Byassee; and a granddaughter, Sherrie Rothenburger.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Jason Burnett officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made in memory of Annette Mix to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
