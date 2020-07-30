Martha Anne Cruse, 95, of Paducah, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.
Martha was born in Paducah on August 12, 1924 to Robert and Anna Sears. She was a member of the Grahamville Chapter of Homemakers and the Faithful Sisters of Western Baptist Hospital. She retired after 15 years as a Nurse’s Aid at Western Baptist Hospital and was a member of Olivet Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cruse is survived by her daughters, Jayne Warzywak (Jerry), of Knightdale, North Carolina,and Lynne Smith (Sonny), of Paducah; her son, Larry Cruse, of Dayton, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Cruse (Kim), Jalena Howard (Aaron), Quent Smith, Ross Smith (Amanda); her great grandchildren, Zander Howard, Eliza Smith, Landon Smith.
Mrs. Cruse was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Edward Cruse; her sister, Mary Jane Britton; her brother, Robert Sears.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
No visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Olivet Baptist Church, 5186 Hinkleville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
