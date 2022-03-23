Martha Ann Vaughn was born on Nov. 3, 1932, in Dixon, to parents Ernest and Ava Brown Vaughn. She grew up in Dixon and graduated from Dixon High School, where she was a cheerleader and attended Murray State College. She peacefully passed after an extended illness, into eternal glory on Monday March 21, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family.
In 1951, she married Jimmy Joe Birdwell and they lived in Dixon until 1970, when they moved to Lake City, Kentucky, to be close to his job as an operator at B. F. Goodrich. While living there she went on a tour with Great American Tours from Tennessee. The company was so impressed with her congenial relations with the other travelers; they offered her a job as tour escort. For many years she traveled all over the world, visiting many countries and most continents, making many friends, and bringing much business to the company.
In 1986, Jimmy Joe died, and in 1994, she married Bob Johnston and moved to Paducah. Over the next twenty years, she and Bob traveled all over the United States and Canada, much of it by Amtrak, including California, the Northwest, Texas, New Mexico, and New York City. One memorable trip was with their friends Albert & Lou Jones, on the iconic “Canadian,” dome train from Toronto to Vancouver and return. They also made many trips with groups on tour buses, several cruises including through the Panama Canal, and some by their own car including a circle trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, by the Southern route, and return through Yellowstone and the Northern route visiting many points of interest.
Ann was always an avid and skillful Bridge player, and each time she moved to a new location she made many new friends who also played the game. After moving to Paducah, she also took art lessons, and became an accomplished watercolor artist. In 2007, she and Bob moved to the Lower Town Arts district where they made new friends and renewed old friendships.
For several years Ann was a member of the Western Kentucky Mental Health & Mental Retardation Board. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and was a member of the Emmaus community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, her daughter, Suzanne (Mike) Rosbourgh of Jackson, Tennessee, and her brother, Jimmy Vaughn (Betty) of Dixon.
She is survived by her husband, her daughter, Janie Smalley (Michael) of Paducah; her grand-son, Christopher Michael Smalley (Ashley) of Nashville; her stepdaughters, Jane (Jim) Melrose and Barbara (Chip) Higgins both of Franklin, Tennessee; and six step grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephews, Allan Vaughn (Cheryl) of Dixon, Ky. and Dr. David Vaughn (Kathy) of Newburg, Indiana.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff and facility at The Lakes in Paducah, The Hearth in Franklin, Tennessee, and all those that cared for Ann during her illness.
A celebration of life will be held at Broadway United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Friday March 25, 2022. Friends may visit with the family two hours preceding the service at the church. The Rev. Jim Melrose (her son-law) will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Milner & Orr funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations in her honor can be made to Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001; or the Market House Theater, 132 South Second Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
