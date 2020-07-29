MURRAY — Martha Ann Tharpe, 79, of Murray, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She worked as nursing assistant at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and as a teaching assistant in the Murray Independent School system. She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Murray.
She is survived by four children, Stan of Chandler, Arizona, Carlos of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kim of Houston, Texas, and Susan of Louisville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Stanley Tharpe Sr.; her parents, Quitman Marvel and Odvil Cunningham Marvel; a daughter, Stacy Lynn Tharpe; and a brother.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Ronald Kendrick officiating and Norris Mills providing the eulogy.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
