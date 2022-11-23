SMITHLAND — Marshall Parrish, 74, of Smithland, passed away Friday Nov. 18, 2022, at Livingston County Hospital in Salem.
He is survived by one son, Paul Parrish of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one daughter, Laura Parrish of Las Vegas, Nevada; two stepdaughters, Mary Goodman of Ledbetter and Cindy (Don) Teer of Marion. Three brothers, Boyd Parrish of Nashville, Tennessee, Gene Parrish of Cadiz, and Charles Parrish of Marshall County; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul R. Parrish and Martha Butler Parrish; two brothers; and two sisters.
A family planned memorial service will be Saturday November 26, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church. The Rev. Rex Jones officiating. Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 26, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church.
